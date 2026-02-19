Bengal filmmaker Junayed Alavi to make Hollywood feature debut with ‘Deathbed’

Rampurhat-born Bengali indie filmmaker Junayed Alavi is set to make his Hollywood feature debut with the upcoming psychological horror film Deathbed, he announced on Thursday.

Produced by Saigon Bodyguards and Golden Kamuy director Ken Ochiai under the banner of Photosynth Entertainment, Deathbed is a psychological horror feature that explores isolation, trauma, and the thin line between mental breakdown and supernatural terror.

It centres on a young man suffering from cerebral palsy, who begins experiencing terrifying nocturnal events and uncovers a horrifying truth rooted in family, guilt, and unspeakable dependency.

With Deathbed, Alavi transitions from a short-form storyteller into a global independent feature filmmaker. Known for his haunting, socially grounded narratives, Alavi’s previous works have drawn attention for their emotional depth and restrained horror sensibility.

In December 2025, Alavi’s Terror Tales, an Indo-Japanese horror anthology film featuring an ensemble cast including Manasi Sinha, Anirban Guha and Swagatam Halder, was released.

Produced by Ochiai, Terror Tales brings to life a collection of 9 standalone horror stories, each rooted deeply in India’s cultural mystique, supernatural legends, and psychological fears passed down through generations.

Deathbed marks Alavi and Ochiai's second collaboration after last year’s Terror Tales.

Apart from Terror Tales, Alavi’s 2023 horror short Hunger, backed by Marvel’s Moon Knight and Werewolf By Night producer Peter Cameron, was screened at Festival del Cinema di Cefalu in Italy that year.

Deathbed is currently in development and further announcements regarding casting and release will be announced soon.