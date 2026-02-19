‘Can’t fully tap into the trauma’: Kani Kusruti on playing a rape survivor in ‘Assi’

Actress Kani Kasruti, who plays a rape survivor in the upcoming courtroom thriller Assi, recently said that she has tried to depict the trauma faced by women in India authentically, though understanding it fully might be impossible.

“I don’t think one can tap into the trauma (of a survivor) exactly. As an actor we tried to go closest to it and there can be moments you are probably in it because you are almost believing this has happened to you,” Kusruti told news agency PTI in an interview.

“But I’m not an actor who would fully go in like that, (because) then it will kind of affect you. I don't tend to do that,” she added.

“As a woman growing up in this country from childhood to now, do I have a sense of such assaults or traumas? Yes, possibly I do as my close people have gone through it. So, every now and then, this is one of the things that you are closely associated with even when you don't want it to be that way,” the actress further said.

Reflecting on discussions with friends going through similar experiences, Kusruti shared, “To get justice, you’ve to go through it (pain), so there is an absurdity and irony within the system, but that’s how you get justice, you cannot forget it. In the film, there's also a line, ‘They won’t let you forget this.’”

Talking about her character in Assi, Kusruti noted that director Anubhav Sinha and writer Gaurav Solanki guided her while allowing her the freedom to bring depth and authenticity to the role.

The courtroom thriller features Taapsee Pannu in the role of a lawyer fighting to secure justice for a rape survivor.

Assi also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Produced by T-Series, Assi is slated to release in theatres on February 20.