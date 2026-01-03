Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 173’ produced by Kamal Haasan

Director Cibi Chakaravarthi has been roped in to helm Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

Cibi replaces Sundar C as the director.

The film is slated to release in theatres on the occasion of Pongal in 2027.

Raaj Kamal Films International made the announcement on Saturday. “Every HERO has a FAMILY. #Arambikalama #Thalaivar173 #SuperStarPongal2027,” the official X handle of the production banner posted.

Cibi shared his excitement on social media, writing, “Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star ‘SUPER STAR’ & take a picture with him, which drove his passion towards cinema — and the big dream happened one day. Then he had the biggest dream of directing his Superstar. He came so close, but got missed. Then he continued to believe it would happen one day — and today is that day. #Thalaivar173 Day.”

“And I remember Thalaivar saying, ‘Dreams do come true. Miracles do happen.’ At times, life goes beyond dreams and becomes even bigger, with legendary Ulaganayakan, Padma Shri @ikamalhaasan sir and #Mahendran sir as our producer. Grateful forever @rajinikanth sir, @ikamalhaasan sir & #Mahendran sir — and I promise to put my heart & soul to keep up the trust,” he added.

Cibi made his directorial debut with the 2022 comedy Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Sundar C was initially announced as the director of Thalaivar 173 on 5 November last year but stepped down on 13 November due to “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances”.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is currently working on an untitled project. Rajinikanth headlined Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie last year and is set to star next in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.

Thalaivar 173 film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Rajinikanth and Haasan in 46 years.