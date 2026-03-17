How should media cover US-Israeli war on Iran? First US pope differs with Trump & Hegseth

Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born head of the Catholic Church, has urged journalists to highlight the suffering caused by war and “tell it through the eyes of victims” even as President Donald Trump and his aides ratcheted up pressure on journalists – through lectures, scoldings and outright threats – to cover the war on Iran the way the administration wants.

In a meeting with broadcasters from Italy's TG2 television news programme, the pope made a direct appeal for reporters "to show the face of war and tell it through the eyes of the victims, so as not to turn it into a video game."

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"In the dramatic circumstances of war, such as those we are experiencing, information must guard against the risk of turning into propaganda," said Leo.

Journalists must work "in verifying the news so as not to become a megaphone of power," he said.

Leo did not mention a specific conflict on Monday, but he has been ramping up calls in recent days for an end to the expanding US-Israeli war on Iran.

On Sunday, he called for an immediate ceasefire to what he called the "atrocious violence" of the conflict, in some of his strongest remarks to date.

Leo's warning against depicting war like a video game echoed remarks from a senior United States church official earlier this month.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich sharply rebuked the White House for posting a video on social media featuring footage from the Iran war, spliced with scenes from video games and action films. Cupich called the video "sickening".

Meanwhile, the US President has fumed on social media about stories he doesn't like and berated a reporter on Air Force One.

The US government's top media regulator has warned that broadcasters risk losing their licenses if they don't stay away from "fake news."

Trump and his defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, have both questioned the patriotism of news outlets because of their reporting.

Trump has complained about war coverage in both specific and general ways. In a social media post, he said news reports exaggerated the damage to planes that were attacked by Iran at an airport in Saudi Arabia.

He attacked "Corrupt Media Outlets" for falling for AI-generated false reports created by Iran and said the media "hates to report" how well the US military has performed.

All presidential administrations tangle with the press; it's the natural byproduct of journalists' watchdog roles in a democratic society. But the incidents of the past few days speak to a hostility toward the very idea of being questioned – in a way that, some say, scratches up against the US First Amendment itself.

A contentious gaggle on Air Force One

Meeting with reporters on Air Force One while returning to the White House from Florida late Sunday, Trump objected to a question from ABC News' Mariam Khan about a fundraising message that used a photo taken at last week's dignified transfer ceremony of the remains of US service members.

Khan was working as the pool reporter on the plane, but when she told Trump she was with ABC, he said: "I think it's maybe the most corrupt news organisation on the planet. I think they're terrible."

Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr cited Trump's Truth Social message about the planes struck in Saudi Arabia in warning news outlets to be careful about what they report.

"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up," Carr wrote on X over the weekend. "The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their license if they do not."

Decades of US court decisions have generally sided with the press over government attempts to regulate the content it produces. But Carr said making changes is in the best interest of legacy media outlets because so many people don't trust them.

His ability to make changes, however, is limited.

The FCC does not regulate networks like CBS, NBC and ABC, although it does have the authority to reject the licences of individual affiliates of those networks when they come up for renewal.

Cable news networks CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC are not under the FCC's purview. The Trump message that Carr retweeted mentioned only The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal specifically, and the FCC has no authority over newspapers.

Punishing a television affiliate for war coverage that Carr objects to is likely to run afoul of the law, noted First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams in an interview Monday.

"The broadcast media is always at risk in a way that newspapers are not. But at its core, they are protected by the First Amendment," Abrams told The Associated Press, "and these statements by the chairman seem to me to be directly threatening First Amendment interests and First Amendment principles."

Abrams said he'd argue that robust war reporting is just the sort of public interest work that television stations should be doing to justify their licenses.

Intimidation may be Carr's motive. And that doesn't have to mean intimidating a news outlet to pull its punches, said Barbara Starr, a former CNN Pentagon correspondent. "The risk is the climate they create," she said. "Are people going to be afraid to talk to reporters? Some of them will be, and that's a serious matter."

‘Patriotic' news outlets?

Trump said on social media that he was thrilled to see Carr looking at the licences of the "highly corrupt and highly unpatriotic news organisations." Their efforts were endorsed Monday by hosts of the influential Fox & Friends morning show on Fox News Channel.

"The President has said enough with this coverage, from other networks that are not telling you the truth, that are so negative about what is going on," said Fox's Ainsley Earhardt, without specifying the outlets she was referring to. "This is a pro-America fight, and every network needs to get on board with that."

Hegseth, in his most recent Pentagon war briefing, specifically attacked CNN. Under his administration, most legacy news outlets have been thrown out of their regular spaces in the Pentagon press room because they would not agree to his new rules that he said restricted their work.

Some reporters from exiled outlets are allowed back for briefings, although Hegseth seldom takes their questions. Without an explanation, still photographers have been banned from briefings.

Hegseth said a CNN story about the administration being unprepared for Iranian attacks on the world's oil supply was ridiculous. He offered his own edits of headlines that a "patriotic press" should use onscreen.

"The sooner that David Ellison takes over that network, the better," Hegseth said, in reference to the Paramount Global chief, whose company is expected to take over ownership of CNN. The administration is hoping that this will result in more Trump-friendly coverage.

Mark Thompson, CNN's chief executive, said the network stands behind its work.

"Politicians have an obvious motive for claiming that journalism which raises questions about their decisions is false," he said. "At CNN, our only interest is telling the truth to our audiences in the US and around the world, and no amount of political insults and threats is going to change that."

Starr, now retired from Pentagon reporting, said she sees journalists consistently breaking stories despite the limited access and hostility toward their work under the current administration.

"That has always been the case," she said. "The level of intimidation has definitely ramped up and, in response to that, the commitment to the First Amendment and quality journalism has ramped up even further."

With inputs from Reuters and AP