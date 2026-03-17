NH7 Weekender 2026 draws 20,000 fans in Pune with performances by Raftaar, Prateek Kuhad, Talwiinder

ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender 2026 wrapped up a three-day celebration of music, comedy, and culture at Mahalakshmi Lawns in Pune on Sunday, drawing over 20,000 fans across the weekend.

With an all-Indian lineup featuring artistes like Aditya Gadhvi, Aditya Rikhari, Indian Ocean, KING, Nucleya & Friends, Prateek Kuhad, Raftaar x KR$NA, and Talwiinder, the multi-genre music festival began on March 13 and ended on March 15.

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In total, more than 70 artistes performed across the festival’s stages, spanning genres such as folk, hip-hop and Marathi hip-hop, Bollywood, indie, pop, EDM, stand-up comedy, and interactive comedy shows.

Performances by artistes such as Bandish Projekt, Bharat Chauhan, Faheem Abdullah, Gini, Hargun Kaur, Kushagra ft. Tanishka, Naalayak, Nanku-Karun, Pho, Vasu Raina, and Vichaar showcased the strength and variety of India’s independent music ecosystem.

“Performing at NH7 Weekender in Pune was an incredible experience,” said Talwiinder after his show on March 13.

“The energy from the crowd was unreal. Hearing thousands of people sing along and seeing everyone fully immersed in the music is something every artist hopes for. Nights like this remind you why live festivals are so special,” he added.

Talwiinder performing on Day 1 of ICONiQ White NH7 Weekender 2026 in Pune (Nodwin Gaming)

The festival also featured performances by popular stand-up artists including Aaditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu), Anish Goregaonkar, Fatima Ayesha, Rajat Sood, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Sonali Thakker, Sumaira Shaikh, Supriya Joshi, Urjita Wani, Urooj Ashfaq, and Varun Thakur.

“NH7 Weekender 2026 is a strong reminder of how powerful live experiences can be when great artists, passionate audiences and the right partners come together. For Z Live, being part of this edition was about contributing to a cultural property that has consistently shaped India’s modern festival landscape,” said Gareth Eswin Thomas, Business Head, Z Live.