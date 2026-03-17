Packing suitcases, planning night stay: Fans have field day making memes on ‘Dhurandhar 2’ runtime

From packing suitcases to planning a night stay at the theatre, fans have been creating hilarious memes on social media following recent reports which suggested that Dhurandhar 2 has a runtime of nearly 4 hours.

This development comes ahead of the March 19 release of the upcoming sequel to the Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster. Several reports have suggested that the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes.

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One of the videos shows a creator preparing to head to the cinema hall with a suitcase, pillow, blanket and snacks. “Dhurandhar 2 ka night show book kra liya,” the on-screen text reads. “Subha naashte par milenge mummy (we’ll meet again during breakfast, mom),” he captioned the reel.

Another skit shows a man bidding farewell to his girlfriend before walking into the theatre. He promises that they will get married after returning. When he leaves the cinema hall, there are exaggerated dark circles under his eyes and before he can process anything, he sees his girlfriend hand-in-hand with another man, whom she married as it had been too long since he left. This laugh-out-loud reel garnered hilarious reactions in the comment section.

The Dhurandhar show is equal to night shift and one needs pillows, blanket and snacks ready to survive the night, shows a reel on Instagram.

A skit shows a fan heading out to the hall with his friend and both of them have their survival kits ready.

But what will it be like during the interval at the theatre? A content creator has an answer. Movie-goers might just order a full three-course meal at the hall to get the night going.

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid previews on March 18.

Alongside Ranveer, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the first part of the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The sequel is produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.