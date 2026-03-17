Shahid Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes shots from sets of Prime Video series ‘Farzi 2’

Shahid Kapoor, who is set to return as Sunny, a brilliant yet disillusioned street artist, in Prime Video’s thriller series Farzi 2, shared a set of behind-the-scenes stills from the sets.

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“Sunny days are back!! Farzi ing away,” Shahid wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself, seated on a chair in front of a matte grey Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

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Other pictures offer a glimpse into the filming, showing the actor engrossed in a conversation with crew members.

Earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor began filming the second instalment of the thriller series, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a key role.

Raj & DK teased the production of the second season in February by sharing a poster on social media with the caption, “Round 2 in progress. Farzi 2.” Shahid also re-shared the picture on his Instagram Stories.

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Farzi follows the story of Sunny, a gifted but struggling street artist who turns to counterfeiting to overcome financial hardships.

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As he builds a high-stakes fake currency operation with his friend Firoz, he finds himself locked in a tense cat-and-mouse chase with a determined task force officer, Michael Vedanayagam (Vijay Sethupathi), blurring the lines between ambition and morality.

The eight-episode show marked Shahid’s web series debut.

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Released on Prime Video, the series also starred Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Shahid last appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O'Romeo. The film also starred Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.