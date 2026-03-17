Delhi HC issues India-specific ban on posts linking Hardeep Puri’s daughter to Jeffrey Epstein

Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained social media users from publishing or disseminating content linking Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter, Himayani Puri, to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered Google and social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Meta and LinkedIn and other entities to take down the allegedly defamatory content.

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It is an India-specific order because the global takedown plea is pending with a division bench of the high court.

"It is a takedown order,” senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who represented Puri, told PTI Videos. “All the defendants and all the URLs which have defamatory content, they have to be all taken down within 24 hours."

Himayani had approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of what she called “false” and “defamatory” social media content linking her to the convicted American sex offender Epstein.

The US Department of Justice has released millions of files related to Epstein in which the world’s who’s who, from Britain’s ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to Bill Gates, have been mentioned.

In the petition, Himayani Puri alleged that a “coordinated and malicious online campaign” was launched to connect her name with Epstein and the crimes linked to him.