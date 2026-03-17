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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Foot overbridge collapses in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, one dead: Officials

The Delhi Fire Service says it received a call regarding the overbridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 17.03.26, 12:29 PM

Videograb from X/@PTI_News

A 60-foot iron bridge over a 'nala' collapsed in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area on Tuesday morning, killing a woman, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The woman, who was a beggar around 50 years of age, died when the structure collapsed and she fell into the 'nala' below.

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Rescue teams who were at the spot to locate her retrieved her body. She was declared dead at the spot, the DFS officer said.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call regarding the overbridge collapse around 9.30 am, and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

DFS officials said the woman was on the bridge at the time of the collapse and fell into the 'nala' below. Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police and other emergency agencies, were immediately pressed into service to locate her.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents and to facilitate the ongoing rescue efforts.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, adding that a detailed inspection will be carried out once the rescue operation concludes. Further details are awaited.

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