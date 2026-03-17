Ginnifer Goodwin, Rachel McAdams stun at Oscars 2026 in jewellery designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Actresses Ginnifer Goodwin and Rachel McAdams attended the 98th Academy Awards on March 16 in jewellery designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the Indian couturier said on Tuesday alongside photos of his creations.

Goodwin paired an off shoulder black gown with an 18k gold necklace, studded with emerald, mint tourmaline and diamonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor Strange star McAdams, on the other hand, accessorised her Alberta Ferretti gilded backless gown with Sabyasachi High Jewellery earrings and ring. The earrings crafted in 18k gold were bedecked with morganite and diamonds. The 18k gold ring was studded with sapphire and diamonds.

American actress-director Rhea Seehorn attended the Oscars after-party in Sabyasachi High Jewellery drop earrings. The 18k gold earrings featured mint amethyst and diamonds.

Over the years, Sabyasachi has designed outfits and jewelleries for many national and international celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Sofia Vergara and Kylie Jenner.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit on May 5 last year.

The outfit, which earned Shah Rukh a spot in New York Times’s 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list, comprised a floor-length coat with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. A pleated satin kamarbandh and a custom stack of chokers and chains — including a pendant inscribed with the letter ‘K’ — rounded off the look. Shah Rukh also sported a set of ornate finger rings and carried a tiger-head walking stick from Sabyasachi’s label.

The 52-year-old designer celebrated 25 years in the fashion industry in January last year. Several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, attended the special anniversary show.