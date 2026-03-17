‘Strange country’: Nora Fatehi’s ‘KD’ song faces flak for ‘vulgarity’; Onir, Armaan Malik slam makers

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi’s latest item song from KD: The Devil has sparked widespread criticism on social media for its suggestive and vulgar lyrics, prompting reactions from Onir and Armaan Malik, who slammed the state of commercial music and the censor board for greenlighting it.

The makers of KD: The Devil have made the music video of the item song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt private on YouTube.

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Viewers slammed the makers for the song as soon as it was uploaded on YouTube on Monday. The video streaming platform is now displaying the message, “Video unavailable. This video is private” when the song is searched.

The song Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, which translates to Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in the Hindi version of the film, is set against a backdrop of a bar with Nora wearing a ghagra choli and dancing around some men. The hook step of the song, involving the dancer-actress enacting supposedly obscene moves, sparked fury among netizens.

Sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan, the song is penned by Kannada director-lyricist Prem. Raqueeb Alam, known for penning the Hindi lyrics for tracks such as Srivalli, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega and Sami Sami from the Pushpa films, has contributed to the parts in Hindi.

Social media users slammed the song for its supposed double entendre lyrics and provocative steps, calling them inappropriate and vulgar.

“Nora Fatehi new song has crossed all the limits of vulgarity,” wrote an X user. Some users also criticised the censor board for greenlighting the video. “Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?” one of them wrote.

Filmmaker Onir, too, responded to the song. “And the Censor board is busy with The naming of a film #GhooskhorPandat. Strange country we are becoming... opposing Valentines day celebration, interfaith marriage/ celebration while ok with this rubbish,” he tweeted.

Singer Armaan Malik was taken quite aback at the lyrics. “This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low,” he shared on X.

KD - The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja as Kaalidasa Alam and Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva alongside Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and V Ravichandran.

Based on events from Bangalore in the 1970s, the period-action entertainer is presented by KVN Productions. It will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Sanjay’s last big-screen appearance was in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay. He is next going to feature alongside Raveena Tandon in the romantic drama Ghudchadi, slated to hit JioCinema on August 9.