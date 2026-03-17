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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Election Commission transfers 19 senior police officers in Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

More details awaited.

Our Bureau Published 17.03.26, 01:32 PM
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. PTI picture

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election Commission (EC)
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