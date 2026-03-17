Election Commission transfers 19 senior police officers in Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

Election Commission transfers 19 senior police officers, including ADGs, SPs, commissioners, in poll-bound West Bengal.
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. PTI picture
Election Commission transfers 19 senior police officers, including ADGs, SPs, commissioners, in poll-bound West Bengal.
This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates
Leo XIV did not mention a specific conflict when he urged journalists to ‘tell it through the eyes of victims’, but he has been ramping up calls for an end to the expanding conflict in the Middle East