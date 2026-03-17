West Asia conflict: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad shifts Dubai campus students to India

All 35 students of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's Dubai campus have been shifted to the main campus here in view of the ongoing West Asia conflict, IIMA sources said on Tuesday.

These students, pursuing the one-year MBA programme launched in September last year, were in Spain doing an internship when the war broke out.

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"Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the institute authorities decided to move the students directly to the institute's Ahmedabad campus rather than take them back to Dubai," a source said.

The decision was taken to ensure that the academic schedule of the students continued without interruption.

At the IIMA campus in Ahmedabad, these students would continue their course through in-person classes until the situation in Dubai stabilises, the source said.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the IIMA's first overseas campus in the UAE city in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in September 2025.

The IIMA expanded its global presence in management education, with the new campus aiming to deliver world-class learning opportunities to aspiring leaders across the Middle East and neighbouring regions, while fostering rich cross-cultural exchange and academic collaboration.

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