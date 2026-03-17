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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

After Bengal, Election Commission orders transfer of officials in Kerala ahead of Assembly polls

The Commission asks the state government to submit a compliance report on the joining of the officers by 11 AM on March 18

PTI Published 17.03.26, 01:25 PM
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. PTI picture.

The EC on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of several officials, including IAS and IPS officers in Kerala as part of the poll preparedness for the April 9 Assembly elections.

In a communication addressed to the Chief Secretary of the state, the Election Commission of India said it had reviewed the election preparedness and directed immediate implementation of the reshuffle.

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According to the order, Narayanan (IPS-2011) has been posted as district police chief, Kozhikode, while Thomson Jose (IPS-2009) will serve as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range.

Inbasekhar (IAS-2015) has been appointed as District Collector-cum-District Election Officer, Alappuzha.

Vandana S (KAS) will take charge as Revenue Divisional Officer, Thaliparamba-cum-Returning Officer for Irikkur in Kannur district, and Sachin Krishna (KAS) as District Registrar General, Kannur-cum-Returning Officer for Dharmadam in the same district.

The Commission directed that the transfers be effected with immediate effect and asked the state government to submit a compliance report on the joining of the officers by 11 AM on March 18.

It also said that officers who have been transferred out should not be posted in any election-related assignments till the completion of the poll process.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Election Commission (EC) Kerala Elections
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