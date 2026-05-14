Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleges ‘pressure’ on Diljit Dosanjh to join politics

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was being “pressurised” to enter politics.

The remarks came after it was alleged that shots were fired outside the Karnal residence of Diljit’s manager Gurpartap Singh Kang Wednesday. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the firing, while Haryana Police said the matter was under investigation.

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Karnal Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said no complaint had been received from Kang or his family. “There is no information from the family side,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Mann alleged that Kang was targeted because Diljit had refused to enter politics.

“In the last few days, it was heard that Diljit was being pressurised by the BJP to enter politics. Diljit has clearly said that he is an artist and enjoys his work. Then, there are other ways by shooting at someone's manager, etc. Such a kind of politics should not be done,” Mann said.

The Punjab chief minister further claimed that political parties often seek to bring popular celebrities into politics due to their public influence and fan following. Drawing a comparison with actor-turned-politician Vijay, Mann said stars with mass popularity are often viewed as politically valuable.

He added that there were people who wanted Diljit to join politics because of his influence among the public.

Last week, Diljit had dismissed speculation around a possible political career, saying he was “very happy” entertaining people. The remarks came after a report in Punjabi Tribune discussed whether the singer-actor could emerge as a new political face in Punjab.

According to the report, a group of civil society activists, including retired soldiers and people from different professions, had publicly appealed to Diljit to enter politics. The group was reportedly led by retired bureaucrat SS Boparai.

Responding to the appeal on X, Diljit wrote, “Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”

On the work front, Diljit will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah.