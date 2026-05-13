In pics: Alia Bhatt channels her ‘desi Bridgerton’ in her custom ‘concept sari’ at Cannes 2026

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended the inaugural event of the Bharat Pavilion at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (IST), flaunting an interesting blend of Victorian-era and Indian traditional styles. Here’s a look.
The 33-year-old actress looked regal in an ivory custom Tarun Tahiliani ‘concept sari’, finely draped over England’s classic corsetry.
“Feeling unapologetically filmy for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavillion,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a short clip of herself, flaunting her ‘desi Bridgerton’ look.
“The modern apsar-ette silhouette brings together sculpted draping, archival floral embroidery, and quiet sensuality with effortless ease. Staying true to her own aesthetic, Alia wears the ensemble not as a costume, but as an extension of herself - elegant, instinctive, and entirely authentic,” the designer wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures of Alia clicked at a verandah, supposedly before the event.
Alia Bhatt kept her look minimal, rounding it out with a delicate nose pin, a bindi, an anklet, and a chain-ring bracelet.
Alia attended the inaugural event with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. The ceremony marked a significant moment for Indian cinema at Cannes, as the Bharat Pavilion continues to represent the country’s film industry on a global platform.