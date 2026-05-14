Agnimitra lens on civic graft: Bengal government orders halt on payments to all civic bodies

Urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul has directed officials of all 128 civic bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), to stop clearing pending payments, as the new government wants to examine whether the tenders were awarded legally and the work carried out properly.

The instruction came at a video conference that Paul had with the functionaries and officials of the civic bodies on Tuesday.

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“At a video conference yesterday, I instructed all civic bodies, including municipal corporations, to stop clearing payments, as instructed by our chief minister,” Paul said in her Assembly chamber on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress-ruled civic bodies have been accused of misappropriating government funds through illegal tenders and paying contractors without vetting the quality of the work.

“Our government is very strict about spending money from the state exchequer. We will not pay contractors if portions of the roads they constructed can come off like a slice of cake. We will examine and scan all those tenders and the quality of work before releasing any payment,” the minister said.

Paul is also entrusted with the department of women and child development and social welfare.

Paul said that, following the instructions of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, her office would be connected to all 128 municipalities and municipal corporations, including the KMC, through CCTVs to monitor

their activities.

She added that the government would closely monitor the functioning of all civic bodies and take stern action in cases of failure to maintain accountability.

“This is a question of accountability, and our government strictly follows it. As the minister, I will work around the clock for 24 hours, and I have to ensure that my colleagues work with accountability. If they cannot ensure it, they will have to face the consequences as per the policy of our government,” the minister said.

On Tuesday evening, Paul went to Tiljala in Calcutta, where two people were killed in a fire, and sent a stern message against illegal

construction.

“We will not tolerate such illegal activities. If any incident takes place and people suffer because of someone’s actions, the government will consider confiscating the property of the accused to ensure compensation for the victims,” said Paul.

The minister said the BJP government was always active and well-connected with the people. She cited an episode where Suvendu had contacted her even after the streetlights had gone off for 10 minutes in Burdwan town.

“I received a text message from the chief minister at midnight informing me that streetlights in some areas of Burdwan had gone off. I immediately acted and officials later sent me a report stating that the glitch occurred because of a breakdown at the Sadarghat power station,”

she added.