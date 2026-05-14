3 Kuki-Zo church leaders killed, 4 others injured in Manipur ambush by 'armed miscreants'

Three Kuki-Zo church leaders were killed and four others injured on Wednesday after the two vehicles they were travelling in came under a hail of bullets from “armed miscreants” in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The church delegates were returning to Kangpokpi after attending the United Baptist Church Conference in Churachandpur, both Kuki-Zo-majority districts, when they were attacked around 11am. The deceased have been identified as Rev. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) said.

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Separately in Noney district, a civilian identified as Wilson Thanga was killed in an attack by suspected militants when he was returning home in a car with his wife. While Thanga died on the spot, his wife suffered injuries.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and the KZC condemned the massacre of the church leaders and said the ambush was allegedly carried out by the Kamsom faction of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) along with valley-based militant groups. The ZUF, a Naga rebel group, has denied involvement in the attack. The Meiteis inhabit the valley.

Chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh said in a statement that “the dastardly terror act of armed miscreants firing upon a group of civilians” had “resulted in the death of three innocent civilians” and injuries to four others, three of whom were rushed to Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal.

Khemchand, deputy chief minister Losii Dikho and home minister Govindas Konthoujam were among those who visited the injured at the hospital.

“This act of violence is deeply troubling and devastating not only for the families but for the entire state as it disrupts our path to peace. Our state is gradually moving towards peace, therefore, actions that undermine this collective effort of our people to restore normalcy are unacceptable,” the chief minister said.

Expressing outrage at the killings, the KZC said: “The death of Rev. V. Sitlhou is especially painful. His mother belonged to the Rongmei Naga community, and he played an important role in promoting peace between the Kuki and Naga communities. Alongside the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, he recently led peace missions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, who are currently in conflict in Manipur. It is heartbreaking that a man dedicated to reconciliation was killed so mercilessly.”

The Kuki Students’ Organisation and the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) called an indefinite shutdown in Churchandpur in protest against the killings. The ZSF also called a shutdown in Tengnoupal district.

Wednesday’s ambush reflected an escalation in hostilities between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities living in the hill districts of Manipur, which has already been scarred by the ongoing conflict between the Kuki-Zos and the Meiteis that started on May 3, 2023.

The United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) expressed shock and pain over the deaths of “several revered church leaders and critical injuries to others… who dedicated their lives to peace, service, and the spiritual uplift oftheir communities”.

UCFNEI spokesperson Allen Brooks called upon the Centre and the state government to immediately launch a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the ambush, bring the perpetrators to justice without delay, ensure the protection of vulnerable Christian communities and church leaders in the region and facilitate healing and dialogue between communities to prevent further escalationof violence.

The Kuki-Zos and Nagas of Manipur are overwhelmingly Christian, he said, adding that leading organisations from both communities have condemned Wednesday’s killings.