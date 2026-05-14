‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ teaser: It’s a multiverse of madness in this ‘The Big Bang Theory’ spin-off

Fans of The Big Bang Theory are finally getting their first proper glimpse into the franchise’s next chapter.

The first official teaser for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the upcoming HBO Max spin-off revolving around comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, was unveiled on Wednesday during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York.

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The teaser offers a glimpse into a chaotic multiverse adventure packed with alternate realities, comic-book references and familiar faces from the original sitcom universe.

The clip opens with Stuart stumbling into an alternate version of himself, who warns him that he may be the only person capable of preventing an apocalyptic timeline from destroying reality itself. From there, the teaser launches into a rapid-fire montage of bizarre worlds inspired by geek culture, including one that heavily resembles The Matrix.

According to the official synopsis, the disaster begins after Stuart accidentally breaks a device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from “The Big Bang Theory.” As the title implies, things don’t go well,” the synopsis reads.

While the teaser stops short of confirming appearances from original stars like Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, it does acknowledge Sheldon, Leonard and Howard through a comic-book-style panel, leaving the door open for potential cameos later in the series.

One of the trailer’s standout reveals is the return of Barry Kripke, played once again by John Ross Bowie. But this version of Kripke is far removed from the eccentric physicist viewers remember. In one fractured reality, he rules Pasadena and Caltech as a foul-mouthed dictator known as the Grand Caliph. Unlike Stuart’s ragtag crew, he appears perfectly happy watching the multiverse collapse around him.

Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), also emerges as a key figure in the teaser. Bert appears to be one of the few characters who fully understands the scale of the interdimensional disaster triggered by Stuart’s mistake, with his expertise in dark matter potentially making him one of the team’s most valuable assets.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Posehn and Bowie, and is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Created, written and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady, the 10-episode series premieres July 23 on HBO Max (JioHotstar in India).