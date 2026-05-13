Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from May 14: Company official

Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre effective from Thursday to partly offset rising input costs.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mother Dairy said it has revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre, effective May 14, 2026.

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The last price revision was done in late April, 2025.

"The revision has been necessitated in view of the sustained increase in farmer procurement prices, of around 6 per cent over the past one year, despite continued efforts to limit the impact on consumers," it said.

Mother Dairy said this price revision represents only a partial pass through of increased costs and is aimed at "maintaining a fair balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests".

Mother Dairy said it passes on nearly 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation to farmers.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

In NCR, prices of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased to Rs 58 per litre from Rs 56 per litre.

Full cream milk (pouched) will cost 72 per litre.

The rate of toned milk (pouched) has been increased to Rs 60 from Rs 58 per litre, while double toned milk will cost Rs 54 per litre.

Prices of cow milk have been increased to Rs 62 per litre from Rs 60 per litre.

Mother Dairy achieved a 17 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 20,300 crore last fiscal year on better demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

Mother Dairy, commissioned in 1974, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The company sells milk and milk products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. It markets edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand. Fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates are sold under the 'Safal' brand.

Mother Dairy owns nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. In edible oil, the company operates through 16 associated plants.