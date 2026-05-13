Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for gunfire outside Diljit Dosanjh manager’s Karnal residence

An alleged post on social media associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed that a firing incident outside the Karnal residence of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager.

According to the Haryana Police, no complaint has been received from manager Gurpartap Singh Kang or his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no information from the family side,” Karnal SP Narendra Bijarniya said in a statement on Wednesday, PTI reported.

SP Narendra further stated that as part of the initial investigation, a police team visited Kang’s village, Gonder in Karnal, but found nothing suspicious at the spot.

However, Tyson Bishnoi, Arzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer, said to be associates of Bishnoi, allegedly claimed in a social media post that they were responsible for the firing outside Kang’s residence in Gonder village.

Last week, Dosanjh denied speculations that he will become the ‘new face’ of Punjab politics.

According to reports, a newspaper advertisement appealed to Diljit to become the ‘new face’ of Punjab politics. However, the 42-year-old singer-actor simply said ‘never’.

Following the political speculation around Dosanjh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that Dosanjh’s manager was later “attacked”, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly owning up to the act.

“It shows that the BJP is trying to scare celebrities and businessmen by using gangsters. Its anti-Punjab face has been exposed,” he said in a statement.

In a post on X, the minister said, “The timeline is crystal clear for everyone to witness. BJP tells @diljitdosanjh to join them, which he publicly refuses. Days later, the Bishnoi gang attacks his manager’s house to send a ‘message’.”

Bishnoi first came into national focus over alleged plans targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with the blackbuck poaching case from the 1990s.

Bishnoi, 33, currently lodged in a Gujarat jail, faces multiple criminal cases and is among the main accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

In February, unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.