Netflix announces ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour: ‘Keep the momentum going’

Netflix has announced a world concert tour for its hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters, partnering with AEG Presents to bring the movie’s arena-scale performances to live audiences next year.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s 2026 Upfronts presentation on Wednesday, where Netflix president of ad sales Amy Reinhard highlighted the film’s global popularity.

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“Obviously, nothing has captured the world’s attention quite like KPop Demon Hunters,” Reinhard told attendees. “There were sing-a-longs, Halloween costumes, shoutouts at the US Open and Buckingham Palace. There was even a 25 per cent spike in flights booked to Korea.”

According to Reinhard, the film remains Netflix’s most-watched movie, drawing 325.1 million views within its first 91 days on the platform.

“We’re really excited to announce that next year, in partnership with AEG Presents, we’re going to keep that momentum going with our very first world concert tour,” she said. “The live tour is going to bring fans even closer to the characters and the music that they love.”

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation and directed by Maggie Kang alongside Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows trio Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who secretly protect their fans from supernatural threats while balancing their lives as global pop stars.

The film’s singing cast for Huntr/x includes EJAE as Rumi, Audrey Nuna as Mira, and Rei Ami as Zoey.

For the Saja Boys, Andrew Choi voices Jinu, while Neckwav, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee and Danny Chung provide the singing voices for Abby, Mystery Saja, Romance Saja and Baby Saja, respectively.

It is not yet confirmed whether the vocal performers behind Huntr/x or the Saja Boys will participate in the live tour. Tour dates, venues and additional details are expected to be announced later.