Bengal CM asks BJP MLA-actors to restore ‘fear-free’ work culture in Tollywood

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday held a meeting with three actor-turned BJP MLAs and asked them to take the initiative to ensure a “fear-free” working environment in the Bengali film industry and restore transparency, a senior party leader said.

Actor-politicians Roopa Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh and Hiran Chatterjee attended the meeting and were entrusted with responsibilities to oversee reforms in the Tollygunge film industry, the BJP leader told PTI.

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The chief minister’s directive comes amid longstanding allegations of entrenched control by a handful of individuals, allegedly close to the previous TMC regime in Tollywood, who have often been accused of creating an opaque and restrictive work environment.

Adhikari indicated that strict action could be taken against those accused of monopolising positions and disrupting normal functioning in the industry.

According to the BJP leader, the meeting focused not only on the film sector but also on key departments such as education, culture and health, with the chief minister seeking detailed reports on existing gaps and corrective measures.

The move is being seen as an attempt by the new administration to dismantle the alleged “syndicate raj” in Tollywood, ushered in by the brother of former Bengal minister and Technicians Guild president Swaroop Biswas, and to re-establish a transparent and professional ecosystem.

The chief minister reiterated that stakeholders should be able to work without fear and contribute towards rebuilding a healthy cultural environment in the state’s film industry.