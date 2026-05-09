‘Happy in my field’: Diljit Dosanjh dismisses speculation about becoming ‘new face’ of Punjab politics

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has denied speculation that he will become the ‘new face’ of Punjab politics.

According to reports, a newspaper advertisement appealed to Diljit to become the ‘new face’ of Punjab politics. However, the 42-year-old singer-actor simply said ‘never’.

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“Kadey v Nhi..Mera Kam Entertainment Karna. (Never. My job is to entertain) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much,” he wrote on X.

The appeal comes days after Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay led his party TVK to a spectacular victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Reacting to this response, a fan said on social media, “You are best in your field lovey! keep shinin', any plans on coming up w/ some country music remix bruh?(sic).” Another fan tweeted, “You were an Entertainer, you're an Entertainer, n you will be an Entertainer....!!! We see you as an Entertainer, who is doing a great job for Punjab Punjabi n Punjabi at and India.”

Recently, Diljit took on pro-Khalistani protesters at a concert in the US. He also appeared on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon where he highlighted Punjab’s history.

Diljit was last seen in Border 2, which was released in January and went on to collect over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

He will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, marking his second collaboration with the director after 2024’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, the story follows lovers who are separated during the Partition of India in 1947.