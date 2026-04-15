Prime Video renews Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ for second season

Prime Video has renewed its original series Young Sherlock for a second season, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role, the series reimagines the early life of Sherlock Holmes in an action-driven origin story. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the show’s first season is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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“Young Sherlock has that rare magic—millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season Two,” he added.

Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the upcoming season.

According to Prime Video, Young Sherlock drew 45 million viewers within its first 28 days of release. The series also ranked No. 1 in more than 95 countries, with international audiences accounting for 63 per cent of total viewership.

It performed particularly strongly in the U.K., India and Germany.

The show’s marketing also set benchmarks, with its Season One trailer amassing 223 million views within seven days, marking a record for the most-watched series trailer on Prime Video in that time frame.

Season One follows a young, defiant Sherlock Holmes as he encounters James Moriarty and becomes embroiled in his first murder investigation, uncovering a global conspiracy that shapes his future. Set in Victorian England and beyond, the narrative explores the formative years of the iconic detective.

The ensemble cast for the first season included Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.

The series is created for television by Matthew Parkhill, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson and Harriet Creelman, with Steve Thompson and James Dormer as co-executive producers. Motive Pictures produces the series.