Prime Video announces new investigative thriller series ‘Raakh’, to premiere in June

Streaming platform Prime Video on Friday announced a new investigative thriller series Raakh, starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.

The show will be available to stream from June 12.

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Sharing a first-look poster on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “Buried truths always find their way back. #RaakhOnPrime, New Series, June 12.”

The poster features Fazal as a police officer standing at a crime scene, staring at a covered body in the foreground. Police vehicles with flashing lights appear in the background. The title RAAKH and release date is displayed across the poster below.

Raakh, directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, is created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi.

Roy is known for projects like Phillauri, Delhi-6, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

The show follows an investigating officer tasked with tracking down two missing teenagers whose disappearance has shaken their family and put an entire city on edge. As he delves deeper into the case, he is pulled into a dark world of violence and human depravity.

“Two teens disappear, devastating a tight-knit family and alarming the city. A determined officer launches a nationwide search, plunging into a dark realm of brutality and human evil,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Talking about the show, Roy said in a statement, “Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller.”

“What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature,” Prosit noted.

“Ali brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali and Aamir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real,” Prosit further added.

On the work front, Ali will be next seen in Mirzapur: The Film alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi. Also featuring Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Jitendra Kumar, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4.

Bendre was last seen in the ZEE5 series The Broken News.