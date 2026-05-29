We trust India, trade deal may be sealed in the next few weeks, says US envoy Sergio Gor

No partnership is better positioned than the one between India and the US to seize emerging opportunities, particularly in the technology sector, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Friday.

In an address at an event, the envoy also said that the US is recalibrating its policy on export controls and hinted that it could benefit boosting ties between the two countries in high-technology areas.

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The US realises India’s potential, he said describing the relationship as a “defining partnership” of the 21st century.

The envoy said bilateral trade between the two nations has risen sharply over the years, increasing from around $20 billion to nearly $220 billion.

“President Trump wants to facilitate more bilateral trade,” Gor said, adding that a US delegation is scheduled to visit India next week for trade talks.

Gor said the interim India-US trade agreement is in the process of finalisation and it could be sealed in the next few weeks and months.

There is opportunity to transform the relationship into a more seamless economic partnership, he said.

There is limitless potential to take forward the US-India relationship, he said.

Gor also said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent visit to India was “substantive”.

He also pointed to a wave of large-scale technology investments linked to AI-driven growth in India. He said Amazon plans to invest $35 billion by 2030 toward AI-led digitisation initiatives, while Microsoft has committed $17.5 billion toward cloud infrastructure expansion. Google is also planning additional investments, he added.

“We trust India, your government and your technology,” Gor said.

The ambassador also noted that Indian investments into the United States have increased significantly, with $20.5 billion in new investments recorded, including $19 billion in the pharmaceutical sector.

He further stressed the importance of critical minerals for defence technologies, saying both countries have agreed to enhance collaboration in research and development while promoting investments in the critical minerals space.