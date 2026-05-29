‘Crazy love for Israel’: Netanyahu highlights India ties amid global criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised India’s support for Israel, describing the country as a “huge power” where there is “an absolutely crazy love for Israel” even as he claimed the Jewish state faces growing international criticism.

Speaking at a leadership programme in the Jordan Valley on Thursday, Netanyahu highlighted India as a key partner while discussing Israel’s diplomatic outreach and efforts to expand international alliances amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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“We are expanding our alliances and what you are talking about is expanding these alliances to a large space. And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India,” Netanyahu said in a video released by the Government Press Office.

Referring to criticism of Israel globally, he added: “We face delegitimisation in much of the world – but not in India. In India, there is an absolutely crazy love for Israel, truly crazy. I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else.”

The Israeli prime minister has repeatedly highlighted his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoken about the growing India-Israel relationship across sectors including defence, technology and trade.

Recalling his 2018 India visit with wife Sara Netanyahu, he had earlier described the trip as a “love fest” and said Indians have “enormous respect” for Israel.

“There are places where Israel is still respected. India has 1.4 billion people, and Israel is very popular there. PM Modi was greeted with great affection here. And I went to India with my wife, and it was a love fest,” Netanyahu said during CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Israel earlier this year, Netanyahu also shared a personal anecdote involving an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv.

“I have to say at the end of this visit that I owe India — I don’t know if I told you this, Narendra — but I owe India a great personal debt. You see, when I met Sara for the first time, I think our first or second date was in an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv,” he had said at a joint press conference.

Netanyahu’s latest remarks come at a time when Israel is facing increasing criticism internationally over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and wider regional tensions.

According to a Pew Research Center survey released in April, 60% of US adults now hold an unfavourable view of Israel, up from 53% last year. The survey also found that more than half of US adults (59%) have little or no confidence in Netanyahu to do the right thing regarding world affairs, compared with 52% a year ago.

Netanyahu has also alleged that anti-Israel sentiment online is being amplified through coordinated campaigns originating from Pakistan.

“Countries that want to weaken the American-Israeli alliance are manipulating social media with bot farms,” he claimed.

“They post like, 'I'm a red-blooded Texan who supported Israel, but now I can't stand them.' Then you check, and it's a guy sitting in a BASEMENT in Pakistan,” the Israeli leader added.