In pictures: Anjan Dutt, Srijit Mukherji, Jeet, Abir Chatterjee bid farewell to Anik Dutta

Filmmaker Anik Dutta’s body was brought to Nandan and New Theatres Studio on Friday, where members of the Bengal film fraternity, including Anjan Dutt, Abir Chatterjee, Srijit Mukherji, Rudranil Ghosh and Locket Chatterjee, paid their final respects to the director.

1 16 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

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Actress-politician Anjana Basu and actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh arrived at Nandan to pay their respects to the 66-year-old director, who is suspected to have fallen to his death on Wednesday afternoon from the terrace of a Hindusthan Park apartment where his wife owns a flat.

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Members of the film fraternity gathered to bid farewell to the filmmaker.

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Anjan Dutt pays his last respects.

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Rudranil Ghosh and Locket Chatterjee paid tribute to Anik Dutta.

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A crowd of mourners gathered at Nandan.

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Director Srijit Mukherji and actor Abir Chatterjee were present at New Theatres Studio in Tollygunge. Chatterjee had played a key role in Dutta’s last directorial venture, Joto Kando Kolkatatei (2025).

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Mukherji consoles actor Jeetu Kamal at New Theatre Studio.

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Actress-politician Roopa Ganguly at New Theatre Studio to pay her final respects to Dutta.

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Members of the film fraternity offered garlands as a mark of their final respect. Dutta’s body was brought to Nandan at 9.30am on Friday before being taken to New Theatres Studio for people to pay their respects ahead of the cremation at Keoratala crematorium.

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CPM leader Biman Bose with politician Shatarup Ghosh at New theatre studio in Tollygunge to pay their respects.

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Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty broke down as she arrived at New Theatres Studio.

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Actress Sauraseni Maitra was also present.

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Director-actor Kamaleshwar Mukherjee paid his final respects.

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Dutta is survived by his wife, Sandhi Dutta (left), and daughter Oishee (right).

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Actor Jeet folded his hand in reverence. Dutta’s body was taken to SSKM Hospital for a post-mortem and then to the mortuary, Peace Haven, in Topsia, on Wednesday.

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The film fraternity gathered at New Theatres Studio in Tollygunge to pay their condolences.