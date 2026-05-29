Noida dowry death: Court sends mother-in-law Giribala Singh to CBI remand for five days, extends husband’s custody

A local court here on Friday remanded Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her husband Samarth Singh in CBI custody for five days in connection with the death of the model-actress.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the two before the court here and sought a five-day remand for each. The custody of Samarth Singh, who was already in CBI remand, has now been extended by five more days.

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Justice Shobhana Bhalawe’s court granted the CBI’s petitions seeking the custody of Giribala Singh, a former judge, and Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession.

Anurag Srivastava, the lawyer representing Twisha’s family, told reporters that both have been remanded in CBI custody until 2 pm on June 2.

He said the central agency told the court that it needed to question both accused in detail, and that their custody was necessary.

Srivastava said, “We now feel that the investigation is moving in the right direction. The real facts will come to light.” A sessions court had granted anticipatory bail to the former district judge on May 15. However, the Madhya Pradesh High Court overturned the decision on Wednesday, allowing petitions that sought the cancellation of her bail.

In a 17-page order, Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail granted by the additional sessions judge deserved to be quashed". The CBI arrested Giribala Singh on Thursday.

Before being produced in court, the CBI got Samarth Singh’s medical examination at JP Hospital here. Giribala Singh also underwent a health check-up.

CBI officials brought Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh to the court in two separate vehicles. During the hearing in Justice Shobhana Bhalawe’s court on Friday, the mother-son duo was placed in the same dock.

According to officials, the CBI plans to confront the mother and son face-to-face to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the 33-year-old former model-actor and to extract facts from their statements.

Twisha Sharma was allegedly found hanging at her in-laws’ home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12.

The CBI took over the investigation into her death on Monday and subsequently registered a fresh FIR, naming Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

Twisha's family members alleged that she was relentlessly tormented and subjected to domestic violence by her husband and mother-in-law, who were reportedly dissatisfied with the dowry provided during their marriage on December 9, 2025. They maintained that this severe mental and physical torture drove the former model to take the extreme step.

Prior to her arrest, Giribala Singh had defended herself in various media interviews, denying the allegations and raising counterclaims regarding Twisha’s mental health and medical history.

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