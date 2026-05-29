Ishaan Khatter joins Kristen Stewart, Whitney Peak on jury panel of Biarritz Film Festival

Actor Ishaan Khatter has joined the jury panel for the fourth edition of the Biarritz Film Festival, the organisers announced on Friday. According to a press release, the actor will serve alongside previously announced jury members such as Kristen Stewart, Whitney Peak and Raphaël Quenard.

The festival, a major European cinema event in southwestern France focused on youth and emerging talent, will also feature French filmmaker Nathan Ambrosioni, French actor Suzy Bemba, Italian director Carolina Cavalli and British actor Esme Creed-Miles on the jury panel.

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“Chaired by American actress, director, and producer Kristen STEWART, the Jury of this 4th edition will be composed of French director, screenwriter, and editor Nathan AMBROSIONI, French actress Suzy BEMBA, Italian director and screenwriter Carolina CAVALLI, British actress Esmé CREED-MILES, Indian actor Ishaan KHATTER, Canadian actress Whitney PEAK, and French actor, director, and screenwriter Raphaël QUENARD,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Khatter is known for projects like Dhadak, A Suitable Boy and Homebound, made his Hollywood debut with Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple.

Recently, Khatter has been conferred with the honourary membership of the 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps in recognition of his portrayal of a 45 Cavalry officer in Pippa.

On the work front, Khatter was last seen in Neeraj Ghaywan’s social drama Homebound alongside Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Khatter will be next seen in Palash Vaswani’s Jugaadu.