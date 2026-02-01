‘I have some shame left in me’: Prakash Raj says he would never do ‘propaganda films’

National award-winning actor Prakash Raj on Saturday said he would never do “propaganda films” and that his choice of scripts is guided by his conscience.

Raj made the remarks during an interaction with the audience at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2026 in Kozhikhode.

The actor said he would never take up propaganda films because “I have some shame left in me”.

“I do not want to earn money otherwise. No one will now come with such scripts or films to me as they know I will not do it,” he said.

The multi-lingual actor added that if he works in a commercial film, “I will make it a comedy”.

A known critic of the BJP, Raj alleged that those, including him, who criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are branded and labelled.

He said he has been very clear about his politics, ideology and thought process, which he attributed to the influence of his mentors, teachers and the “great friends” he has.

MBIFL, inaugurated on January 29 by superstar Mohanlal, will conclude on February 1.

Hundreds of speakers, including politicians, have participated in various sessions of the annual literary festival, which draws participants from across the globe.