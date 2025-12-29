‘Your screen presence is more than enough’: Prabhas praises ‘The Raja Saab’ co-star Sanjay Dutt

Telugu star Prabhas praised his The Raja Saab co-star Sanjay Dutt, saying the veteran actor’s screen presence alone is enough to leave a lasting impact.

The Raja Saab is a pan-India film produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film is directed by Maruthi, known for films such as Prati Roju Pandage and Prema Katha Chitram, and is set to release on 9 January, 2026.

Prabhas attended the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on Saturday, which drew a large turnout of fans, according to a press release.

Speaking at the event, the Baahubali actor shared his experience of working with Dutt and expressed admiration for his performance.

“Sanjay sir... just your screen presence is more than enough. When they put a close-up on you, you completely consume the screen...When I watched his scenes during dubbing, I started forgetting my own scenes,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, The Raja Saab director Maruthi assured Prabhas’ fans that the film would live up to expectations. Emphasising his confidence, he said, “If even 1% of you are disappointed in the film both Rebel Star fans and family, you can come to my house and question me – Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur”.

The Raja Saab also stars Nidhhi Agerwal. The film’s music has been composed by Thaman S, known for his work in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.