‘Percy Jackson’ star Walker Scobell says he won’t go to prom; here’s why

Walker Scobell, star of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, said he will not attend his prom after fans allegedly sent death threats to teenage girls believed to be connected to him.

The actor shared a note on Instagram on Sunday. “Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” Scobell wrote. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It's not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That's just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this”.

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This is not the first time that fans of the series have behaved this way. Scobell’s co-star Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover Underwood, recently recounted an uncomfortable public encounter in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking during a game segment with Scobell, Simhadri described being approached by a group of “40 drunk girls,” with one individual crossing personal boundaries.

“I was feeling pretty uncomfortable, so I put my hands in my back pockets,” Simhadri recalled. “And then she reached around and put her hand inside of my back pocket, with my hand already in there. There’s not enough room in the back pocket of jeans for more than one hand. She lingered there a little longer than I would have liked. Not that I would have liked it at all.”

Despite the controversies, the series continues to expand. Season three of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, based on Rick Riordan’s book series, is set to return to Disney+ later this year.

Ming-Na Wen has joined the cast as Hera, alongside Courtney B. Vance, who portrays Zeus following the death of Lance Reddick. Hera is described as “regal, maternal, and no-nonsense,” though tensions with Zeus persist due to his infidelity.

Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon will appear as Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty, who aids Percy on his quest.

The upcoming season will adapt The Titan's Curse, following Percy and his companions as they attempt to rescue the goddess Artemis, played by Dafne Keen, while confronting a powerful ancient threat to Olympus.