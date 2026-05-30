‘Brown’ trailer: Karisma Kapoor’s alcoholic cop investigates murder in Kolkata

Karisma Kapoor plays Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop who is investigating a murder case in Kolkata, along with her junior Arjun (Surya Sharma), in the trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming neo-noir thriller Brown.

Dropped by the makers Saturday, the one-minute-51-second-long video opens with Karisma waking up from a nightmare. The clip offers a glimpse into her character, Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic police officer, and Arjun Sinha, a widower grappling with survivor’s guilt, as they join forces to hunt a serial killer who believes his crimes serve a divine purpose.

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Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan and Helen also feature in the video. Brown marks the acting debut of singer Shaan, who makes a brief appearance in the video.

“A ritual murder. A city drowning in secrets.A cop haunted by her own demons.She may be broken but she’s all that stands between Kolkata and its darkest secret. #Brown premieres 5th June on #ZEE5,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The Abhinav Deo-directed show also stars KK Raina. Backed by Zee Studios, the series is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua.

Kapoor, known for popular Hindi films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, and Judwaa, had earlier said that the role in Brown was unlike anything she had done before.

Brown marks Kapoor’s second OTT project after Mentalhood, which marked her acting comeback in 2020.

The series was also part of the Berlinale Series Market Selects 2023, becoming the only Indian web show featured at the market section of the Berlin International Film Festival.

Brown is set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 5.