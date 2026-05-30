Annapurna Yojana funds to be credited from June 3, eligible women to get Rs 3,000: Bengal CM

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that the first phase of fund transfers under the Annapurna Yojana will begin on June 3, with eligible women beneficiaries receiving Rs 3,000 directly in their bank accounts.

Seeking to allay concerns over the scheme's application process, the chief minister said government officials would visit households to assist women in filling out the forms and ensure that benefits reach only genuine recipients.

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The 12-page application form requires applicants to provide detailed information about every family member. The format has attracted criticism from various quarters, with some alleging that extensive documentation could prevent genuine beneficiaries from accessing the scheme.

Addressing a health department programme in Kolkata, Adhikari said, "There is no need to be worried. Our officials will go door-to-door and help women fill the forms. Do not pay heed to any rumours. We want only genuine beneficiaries to receive the benefits of the scheme."

Emphasising transparency in the implementation of welfare programmes, he said the state government was committed to maintaining financial discipline.

"We don’t want the funds to be credited to the accounts of any non-Indian, or men to receive benefits meant for women beneficiaries," Adhikari said.

He claimed that several men had already been arrested for allegedly receiving benefits intended for women beneficiaries.

The chief minister also reiterated that the state government would fulfil all commitments made in its ‘Sankalpa Patra’ (poll manifesto).

Adhikari said women would be able to travel free of cost on Bengal government-operated buses from June 1, fulfilling one of the BJP's key election promises.

He further announced that the state budget would be presented on June 22 and expressed confidence that it would meet the aspirations of the people of Bengal.