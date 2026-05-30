'Change is necessary to move forward': Liverpool sack Arne Slot after fifth spot in Premier League

Liverpool have parted ways with Arne Slot, the Merseyside club said on Saturday after the manager who won the Premier League title in his first season failed to live up to expectations as they finished fifth.

Former Feyenoord boss Slot replaced Juergen Klopp in 2024 and the Dutchman impressed in his first season as Liverpool won the Premier League title.

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However, his second season at Liverpool transformed from a title defence into a desperate scramble for Champions League qualification while they failed to win a domestic cup, marking a dramatic downturn for the defending champions.

"That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful," Liverpool said in a statement.

"From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it.

"This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

"At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but."

Liverpool said the process to appoint a successor is under way, with media reports linking Andoni Iraola to the role after the Spaniard guided Bournemouth to sixth in the league as they qualified for the Europa League for the first time.