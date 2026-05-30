MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 May 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark at box office

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi

PTI Published 30.05.26, 04:30 PM
Poster of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

Poster of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' File Photo

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" has earned over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and released in theatres on May 15. It also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is produced by T-Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers shared the box office numbers with a poster on the official Instagram handle on Saturday.

The film earned Rs 33.75 crore on the first week, followed by earning Rs 15.08 crore and Rs 1.26 crore in the following weeks. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 50.09 crore at the domestic box office.

"Entertainment aur aapka pyaar, dono ekdum barkaraar! Book Your Tickets Now - (Link in Bio). #PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas worldwide NOW," read the caption.

The film is a follow-up to the 2019 movie "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which was a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1979 film of the same name.

In the film, described as a comedy of errors, the story is about Prajapati (Khurrana), a man caught between three women, played by Khan, Singh and Gabbi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Ayushmann Khurrana Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s armed forces ready for ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’ if needed: Army chief Gen Dwivedi

General Dwivedi noted that while a temporary cessation of hostilities currently exists, all three services are preparing intensely for the next phase should it take place
Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya speaks during an interview with PTI, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, May 29, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Several TMC MPs and MLAs are willing to join us... Right now, the door is closed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT