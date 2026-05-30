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regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 May 2026

DK Shivakumar set for Karnataka CM oath on June 3 after governor’s invite

Earlier, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was elected leader of the legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state

PTI Published 30.05.26, 08:12 PM
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and party leader KC Venugopal felicitate state party President D K Shivakumar during the Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 30, 2026.

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and party leader KC Venugopal felicitate state party President D K Shivakumar during the Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on May 30, 2026. PTI

Karnataka governor Thaawarch and Gehlot on Saturday invited the newly elected CLP leader D.K. Shivakumar, to take oath as the chief minister of the state along with team members on June 3.

The invitation followed Shivakumar's meeting with the governor at Lok Bhavan, where he staked his claim to form a new government.

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Shivakumar was accompanied by outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah and other senior state leaders.

"I am in receipt of your letter dated 30th May, 2026, staking a claim to form the government. I invite you to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka along with team members," the governor said in a letter to Shivakumar.

The oath ceremony will take place at 4:05pm on June 3, 2026, on the Lok Bhavan premises, the letter stated.

Earlier, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, was elected leader of the legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state.

In his letter to the governor staking his claim, Shivakumar stated that the Karnataka CLP consisting of 135 members of the Indian National Congress, 2 associated members and 1 Raita Sangha MLA, had unanimously elected him as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

He requested the governor to administer the oath to him as chief minister and to the others as the Council of Ministers.

Shivakumar previously served as the deputy chief minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Siddaramaiah resigned as chief minister on Thursday and governor Gehlot accepted his resignation the next day and dissolved the Council of Ministers.

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