‘Unable to conduct even one exam honestly’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi after CUET glitch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "completely destroyed" the country's education system and said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a "vishwaguru".

His remarks came after the National Testing Agency said the CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

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The exam, which was scheduled to start at 9 am, was reportedly delayed by two hours due to technical glitches across centres in different states.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the computer-based CUET examination, attributed the technical glitch to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), stating that the issue led to a delay in the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at certain examination centres.

According to NTA, morning session students would be given the full duration to complete their papers, while students who were allotted the afternoon shift would start their exam from 3 pm instead of 1 pm.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today, CUET. Four examinations. One crore students. Not a single one could be conducted honestly." "Claims of being a 'vishwaguru', but are unable to conduct even a single examination within the country- Modi Ji has completely destroyed the entire education system," Rahul said.

"The very generation whose future you are ruining -- that same generation will hold you accountable," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, attacking the PM.

Rahul Gandhi had on Friday said Modi's silence on the CBSE debacle and inaction against the education minister showed he cared only about the survival of his government and not the future of lakhs of students.

The Congress leader had also shared a video of his earlier interaction with students who had taken the NEET exam and expressed their concerns over the exam system in the wake of the paper leak.