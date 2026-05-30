'Faced a lot of threats': Manoj Bajpayee on 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title row

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said the recent controversy surrounding the title of Ghooskhor Pandat affected the entire crew, including himself receiving threats.

The 57-year-old actor said the makers have responded to the uproar, which was slammed to be 'casteist' on social media. The new title of the film is yet to be announced.

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“We didn’t expect it. But when it happened, in two day’s time we put out our apology. If anything is offending anyone with that much of intensity, we as creative people are always there to mend our ways or correct ourselves," the actor told PTI.

He added, "I personally feel that the title change is not going to be such a huge thing, we are creative people, we can come up with ten different titles and they will be equally exciting."

The controversy also led to an FIR with Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh, while the NHRC issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint.

The matter had also reached the Supreme Court, where the makers informed that the title would be changed. “Were we affected? For some time. Till the time we did put out our post, we were assessing the situation without getting affected too much mentally,” he said.

Bajpayee also criticised the social media critics to come up with opinions without understanding the actual context of the film.

“The film talks about something else. But I think on social media now people are impatient and they are eager and desperate to come out with their opinion without even knowing fully about the subject matter.”

Ghooshkhor Pandat is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has co-written the story with Pandey, and is produced under Pandey’s banner, Friday Filmworks.

Featuring Bajpayee in the lead role, the crime thriller follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are derailed when he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy unfolding in Delhi.