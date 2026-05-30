‘The way I had to suffer won’t happen now’: Trinamool MP Dev hopeful of film industry reforms under BJP

Actor and Trinamool MP from Ghatal, Dev, has expressed hope that the newly-elected BJP government in West Bengal will bring positive changes for the state's film industry. He said that he faced several difficulties while working under the previous administration.

Speaking to reporters at a film premiere in Kolkata on Friday, Dev urged people to give the new government time to settle in before judging its performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the new administration led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, he said the government had been in office for less than a month and was still in the process of establishing its systems and cabinet.

While maintaining faith in the new government, Dev said he believes it will pay greater attention to the concerns of the entertainment industry. “My belief is that this government will think more about our industry than the previous one did. The way I had to suffer in the past, I don't think that will happen now,” he told reporters at a film premiere on Friday.

The actor-politician also appealed for patience, arguing that governance takes time and that the government should be given at least a year before its performance is evaluated.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old actor congratulated the BJP on its historic win in West Bengal. The party secured 207 out of 294 seats.

In his note, Dev highlighted the Ghatal Master Plan — a long-delayed West Bengal government flood management project for Purba and Paschim Medinipur — and sought the BJP’s support and cooperation for its completion.