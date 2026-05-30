India sees gains in maternal, child health indicators amid rise in lifestyle diseases, obesity: NFHS-6

India has recorded significant improvements in maternal and child health indicators over the past three years, with institutional deliveries crossing 90 per cent, childhood malnutrition declining and full immunisation coverage increasing, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) released on Friday.

However, the survey also pointed to a growing burden of lifestyle diseases, with obesity and high blood sugar levels rising substantially among adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest survey found that institutional deliveries increased from 88.6 per cent in 2019-21 to 90.6 per cent in 2023-24, while births attended by trained health personnel rose from 89.4 per cent to 91.3 per cent.

Antenatal care coverage also improved, with 95.9 per cent of pregnant women receiving ANC services and the proportion receiving care in the first trimester rising from 70 per cent to 76.2 per cent. Women receiving at least four antenatal visits increased from 58.5 per cent to 65.2 per cent.

Maternal nutrition indicators showed notable gains. The percentage of mothers consuming iron-folic acid supplements for at least 100 days during pregnancy rose from 44.1 per cent to 54.9 per cent, while those taking supplements for 180 days or more increased from 26 per cent to 37.8 per cent.

The survey also reported improvements in newborn and infant care. The proportion of children under three years who were breastfed within one hour of birth increased from 41.8 per cent in NFHS-5 to 50.1 per cent in NFHS-6. Nearly all children under six months of age (95.6 per cent) were breastfed. But exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months declined from 63.7 per cent to 55.8 per cent.

Child nutrition indicators registered some of the sharpest improvements. Stunting among children under five years — a key measure of chronic undernutrition — fell from 35.5 per cent to 29.3 per cent. Severe wasting declined from 7.7 per cent to 5.2 per cent, while the prevalence of underweight children registered a marginal decrease from 32.1 per cent to 31.8 per cent.

Feeding practices also improved. The percentage of children aged six to eight months receiving solid or semi-solid food along with breast milk increased from 45.9 per cent to 59.5 per cent.

India also continued to make progress in immunisation. Full vaccination coverage among children aged 12-23 months increased from 83.8 per cent to 87.1 per cent.

Coverage of all three doses of the rotavirus vaccine surged from 36.4 per cent to 85.4 per cent, while coverage of the second dose of the measles-containing vaccine increased from 58.6 per cent to 71.8 per cent.

The gains were reflected in child health outcomes. Symptoms of acute respiratory infection among children declined from 2.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent, while severe diarrhoea prevalence fell from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Use of hygienic menstrual protection methods among women aged 15-24 years increased from 77.6 per cent to 79.2 per cent.

NFHS-6 highlighted emerging health concerns. Among women aged 15-49 years, the prevalence of overweight and obesity increased from 24 per cent to 30.7 per cent. Among men, it rose from 22.9 per cent to 27.3 per cent.

Elevated blood sugar levels also increased sharply. Among women aged 15 years and above, the proportion with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those taking medication for diabetes, rose from 13.5 per cent to 17.8 per cent. Among men, the figure increased from 15.6 per cent to 20.9 per cent.

The health ministry said the findings reflect steady progress towards improving maternal and child health, nutrition and women's empowerment, while underlining the need for stronger preventive healthcare measures to address the growing challenge posed by non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related risks.