‘I have not failed at all’: Vinesh Phogat stands tall despite Asian Games trials exit

Defeat on the mat did not make Vinesh Phogat feel like a loser.

After her comeback bid ended in the Asian Games selection trials on Saturday, the former world championships medallist declared that she had already won by returning to competition after motherhood and by standing up to a system she claimed had done everything possible to keep her away from wrestling.

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"I have not failed at all. I am fighting the whole system and I am still standing with pride on the mat again," Vinesh told after her 4-6 semifinal loss to Meenakshi Goyat, while reiterating her ambition of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Minutes after suffering defeat, Vinesh launched a scathing attack on the wrestling administration, alleging discrimination, mental harassment and attempts to block her return to competitive wrestling despite court orders in her favour.

"They wanted to stop me from returning to the mat, but I am standing here again. I am proud of what I have achieved in these 10 months.

"I know the system will continue to create challenges for me, but I have hope that through hard work I can leave the system behind and move forward," she added, refusing to view the semifinal defeat as a setback Vinesh, who was competing for the first time since her heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics final in 2024, said her biggest achievement was returning to elite competition after childbirth. She said returning to competition after motherhood and after months of legal and administrative battles felt like a victory.

"It has been only 10 months since my son was born. I am standing on the mat again and competing against the younger generation. I am proud of myself. I hope I can inspire my son and many women wrestlers," she said.

Vinesh described the Delhi High Court order that enabled her participation in the trials as a landmark moment for women wrestlers seeking to return after motherhood.

"A girl is coming back to the mat after becoming a mother. The path has opened. Sooner or later there has to be a policy. Women wrestlers who want to return after becoming mothers should get a fair opportunity and some relaxation," she said.

The 31-year-old alleged that even after the court's intervention, officials continued to create obstacles for her.

She said that she spent nearly an hour arguing with officials on Saturday morning after being informed she would be allowed to compete only in the 50kg category despite wanting to participate in 53kg.

"When I should have been focusing on my recovery and preparation, I was arguing with officials. They gave me a letter saying I could compete only in 50kg. It was mental harassment," she said.

Vinesh claimed that the entire process was designed to put her at a disadvantage, alleging that stronger wrestlers were deliberately placed in her draw and that scheduling decisions drained her energy before the semifinal.

"I was not given a fair deal. All the strong girls in my category were put in my path. The bouts were scheduled in a manner that affected my energy levels," she alleged.

Despite the grievances, Vinesh accepted responsibility for her defeat and admitted that a lack of competitive exposure and endurance hurt her performance.

"I accept my defeat. I will work harder and return stronger. Fitness and endurance were issues, but more than that, I needed competitions. I had not competed for nearly two years. This was my first tournament after becoming a mother," she said.

She insisted that Saturday's performance convinced her that she still has enough ability to compete with the country's best wrestlers.

"I was motivated today. I know I can beat the younger girls. I still have that courage and belief. If I work hard, I know I can come back stronger." Asked whether the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remained a target, Vinesh replied in the affirmative.

"Definitely. I have come back to the mat for Los Angeles," she said.

The wrestler reserved some of her strongest criticism for the sports administration, questioning why no institution had intervened despite repeated disputes surrounding her participation.

"The government, the Sports Ministry, the IOA -- nobody is taking a stand. This is very sad. If athletes have to survive despite the system, then something is seriously wrong," she said.

She also alleged that many young wrestlers privately supported her but were afraid to speak openly against administrators.

"A lot of girls were happy to see me back on the mat. They come and talk to me but they are scared. They know what can happen if they speak against powerful people," she said.

Vinesh, however, clarified that she has no complaints against fellow wrestlers and said athletes should not be blamed for the larger issues within the sport.

"The kids are not at fault. I don't have anger towards any athlete. The problem is with the people who manipulate and control the system," she said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.