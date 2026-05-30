Emily Blunt, who headlines Steven Spielberg's ‘Disclosure Day’, says she is terrified of AI

Hollywood actress Emily Blunt has said she chose to record the inhuman clicking and breathing sounds for her upcoming film Disclosure Day herself instead of relying on artificial intelligence (AI).

The actress admitted that she is “terrified” of the technology.

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Blunt stars in filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi feature, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. The film is produced by Universal Pictures.

Blunt, who recently featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2, revealed that an additional microphone was placed near her throat during recording sessions to capture the unusual sounds required for a key sequence in the film.

She said Spielberg had initially given her the option of using AI-generated effects.

“Even kind of leading up to that moment where she starts speaking in this non-human language...It’s a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment, where she’s gradually sort of disintegrating,” she said at the Hot Ones talk show.

“There are various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some real, really strange sounds. So, I said, ‘Maybe I could come in, and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds.’ And it’s what we did. I did sort of the clicking sounds. I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing-strange sounds,” she added.

Disclosure Day follows a group of individuals who uncover top-secret government intelligence linked to extraterrestrial life and race against time — and lethal government operatives — to expose the truth about alien existence to the world.

The film also stars Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth and Wyatt Russell.