Paresh Rawal confirms Govinda’s exit from ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’: ‘We’ll miss him’

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed that Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in the sequel to Bhagam Bhag. The 2006 comedy film starred Govinda alongside Rawal and Akshay Kumar as the lead trio.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rawal said, “It’ll make for a different and unique combination”. When asked about the reason behind the decision, Paresh stated, “I have genuinely no idea. However, we’ll miss Govinda.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the casting changes, Rawal revealed that he will be playing a double role in Bhagam Bhag 2 and expressed excitement about the opportunity.

Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag was directed by Priyadarshan. The film followed the chaotic journey of a theatre troupe that inadvertently finds itself entangled in a series of crimes while travelling abroad.

The comedy film also starred Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan and Asrani.

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, released in 2019, in which he essayed a double role. The film flopped at the box office.

Manoj Bajpayee, on the other hand, has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding the title of his upcoming Netflix film Ghooshkhor Pandat.