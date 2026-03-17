Oscar-winning ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ inspires live orchestral concerts across South Korea

A live orchestra based on the soundtrack of the Oscar-winning film KPop Demon Hunters is set to tour across different cities in South Korea in May, with ticket sales for the first shows set to go live later this month.

Titled ‘KPop Demon Hunters Inspired OST Orchestra Concert’, the upcoming show will be nearly a 100-minute-long performance and will feature 12 songs from the film, including Golden, which received Grammy Awards and the Academy Awards this year.

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According to magazine Korea JoongAng Daily, the musical tour is set to begin at Ulsan Culture & Arts Centre on May 2, with more shows in Seoul, Gwangju, Daegu, Daejeon, Jeonju, Changwon, Chuncheon, Cheongju and Cheonan.

On Monday, KPop Demon Hunters clinched the trophy for Best Animated Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, competed against heavyweight contenders including Arco, Elio and Zootopia 2 in this category.

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and is certified Double Platinum.

The film follows the story of a fictional K-pop girlband Huntr/x members Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats.

Their mission escalates when they face a rival boy band that is secretly composed of demons in disguise. The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.

Following its record-breaking performance, the film is set to get a sequel, Netflix announced recently.