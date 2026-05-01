Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on death anniversary with ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ documentary

Sutapa Sikdar remembered her late husband Irrfan Khan on Thursday, reflecting on the documentary The Story That Refused to Die, which chronicles the making of Paan Singh Tomar.

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 following a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

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Posting a picture from the premiere of the film on Instagram, Sutapa wrote, “‘The story that refused to die’ the documentary on the making of ‘paansinghtomar’ the film premiered on the sixth you leaving us and may be 14 years after the film and While I looked at the empty chairs on the dias before @vishalrbhardwaj @shoojitsircar @tigmanshudhulia @saurabhtop could sit I saw YOU sitting with a naughty smile.”

“Abhi dekhna zhoot Bolenge sab, accha hi accha bolenge …and that laughter when you laughed too hard tears would come . And your infectious laughter and tears brought only tears in my eyes yesterday,” Sutapa added.

Sikdar also recalled watching Paan Singh Tomar and her conversations with Irrfan about the film, including her reaction to his performance.

She wrote, “I felt you ! while watching the docu, I remembered many tiny things you mentioning and saying that this film was to be made UTV ya koi Bhi rok nehi sakta ! So right you were! when the documentary spoke of the national award you got I remembered me crying after I saw the film .. you were sleeping I woke you up saying “yeh tune Kya kiya ..” and I cried for the first time I loved your performance in every bit.”

“You looked shocked not used to getting acting compliments from me . And you held me in the longest hug . “Yaar tune toh mere leeye Muzhe Oscar de diya,” Sikdar added.

“And for me I truly believe it would have made a noise if it had gone if nothing else for Irrfans performance . With no offence to anyone it was a difficult choice, kahani gangs of Wasseypur but eventually barfi went. But as far as performance goes I still say with no humbleness yours was the best,” Sikdar signed off.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the 2012 biographical drama traces the life of its titular national steeplechase champion, who represented India at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, served in the army thereafter, and was later driven by personal injustice to turn into a feared dacoit.

With a career spanning over three decades, Irrfan was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Piku and The Lunchbox.