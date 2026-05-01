Koratala Siva joins hands with Nandamuri Balakrishna for next film

Filmmaker Koratala Siva has announced his next film with Nandamuri Balakrishna, tentatively titled "NBK 112".

Production banner Yuvasudha Arts shared the announcement on its official X handle on Friday. “Power meets purpose. Mass becomes a moment. Shoot begins soon," read the text over the poster.

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"The Stars Align. A Festival Awaits. #NBKxKoratalaSiva #NBK112," read the caption.

It will also mark the first collaboration for the actor and the filmmaker. More details about the project are kept under wraps.

Siva's last work is "Devara: Part 1", which released in 2024. The film featured Jr NTR alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who marked their Telugu debut. The makers have also confirmed the sequel to the film, "Devara Part 2".

Balakrishna's latest work is "Akhanda 2: Thaandavam". Released in 2025, the film was directed by Boyapati Srinu and served as a sequel to "Akhanda". It released in 2021.





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