Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhooth Bangla’ ends second week in theatres with Rs 204 global haul

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla has ended its second week in theatres with a global box office haul of Rs 204 crore, trade figures show.

On Day 14, the film collected around Rs 3.40 crore net in India from 8,007 shows nationwide. The film’s cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 128.05 crore nett, with the gross domestic total reaching Rs 152.03 crore.

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The Priyadarshan-directed horror comedy added Rs 0.75 crore gross on its 14th day in international markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 52.25 crore.

The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 204.28 crore, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Bhooth Bangla registered a total occupancy of 10 per cent in India on Day 14. The morning shows had an occupancy rate of 5.54 per cent. The afternoon brought modest collection growth as occupancy rates increased to almost 11.54 per cent.

Among key centres, Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at nearly 13 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at around 11.5 per cent and Lucknow at close to 10 per cent. The National Capital Region and Mumbai remained stable at approximately 9 per cent each, while Pune posted around 8.5 per cent.

Alongside Akshay, Bhooth Bangla features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The story revolves around a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur, only to uncover its eerie past when supernatural occurrences disrupt a family wedding.